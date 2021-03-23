A woman who gave a Marysville man convicted of second-degree murder a ride to Sacramento after he hit and killed a Yuba City man with a vehicle last year was sentenced to two years probation.
In December 2020, Gloria Ann Figuhr pleaded no contest to being an accessory to the murder of Michael Sanchez, 44. Sanchez was killed by William Henson, 35, in June 2020. Henson was fleeing the scene of a motel where he had fired a gun into the parking lot. While Henson drove approximately 80 miles per hour, he hit Sanchez as he sat on his motorcycle at a red light.
Sanchez was killed and Henson traveled another quarter of a mile before abandoning his car and a rifle.
He was arrested in Sacramento in August 2020. Figuhr knew that Henson was being sought by law enforcement when she gave Henson the ride.
Henson was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison after he pleaded no contest to second-degree non-premeditated murder and assault with a firearm.
Figuhr was sentenced on Monday and will not have to serve anytime in county jail due to having credit for 16 days in custody.
She was ordered to pay $963.50 in restitution.