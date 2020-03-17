A woman was arrested by the Marysville Police Department for residential burglary, according to a press release from the department.
At around 10:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a residential burglary in the 1100 block of Ramirez Street, Marysville. Melissa Dawn Hastings, 35, was identified as the suspect through officers speaking with witnesses and video from the scene. Hastings was located in another apartment at the scene.
Detectives served a search warrant at the apartment Hastings was found in and recovered the items that were stolen along with a Glock handgun and AR-15 assault rifle, according to a press release.
Hastings was booked into Yuba County Jail for residential burglary and being a convicted felon in possession of firearms.
On Tuesday afternoon, Hastings pleaded not guilty to one count of burglary, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition. Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 25 at 9 a.m. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 27 at 9 a.m.
Hastings remains in Yuba County Jail on $50,000 bail.