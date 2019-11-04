A Yuba City woman accused in the death of a boy on his way to school pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony hit and run, and misdemeanor child endangerment.
Constance N. Addison, 36, appeared Monday in Sutter County Superior Court, suspected of hitting 13-year-old Alec Flores of Yuba City with her SUV as he was walking to Franklin Elementary School. According to court documents, Flores suffered a broken ankle, broken pelvis girdle, lacerated liver and severe head trauma. He was taken to UC Davis Medical Center where he later died.
Addison was driving her own three children to school when the collision took place. She fled the scene and was arrested a short time later at her residence on Gurdas Court and taken to Sutter County Jail. On Oct. 8, she posted $100,000 bail and was released.
Addison sat next to her defense attorney and spoke only when Judge Perry Parker asked her if she understood what the next steps would be following the submission of not guilty pleas. The defense and Sutter County Assistant District Attorney Jana McClung informed Parker that they had agreed on a date for a pre-preliminary hearing. Parker honored the agreement and set the hearing for Dec. 11 at 1:30 p.m.
Tara Flores, Alec Flores’ mother, was allowed to make a statement to the court.
She sat behind the prosecution’s table, to the right of McClung, but when she began reading from her prepared statement she turned her chair to look directly at Addison, who looked straight ahead. She described the impact of her son’s death on her family, both immediate and extended, and to his classmates. Present in the courtroom behind Flores were family and friends of Alec.
“She took everything away from him,” Flores said. “It was not an accident, it was not a mistake.”
Flores also said that Addison lives “down the street from me,” and that she doesn’t feel safe with her not in custody.
“There’s nothing she wouldn’t do,” Flores said.
Following Flores’ remarks, McClung asked the court to increase Addison’s bail from $100,000 to $2 million, based on new information from toxicology reports that found Addison’s blood alcohol level, three hours after the collision, to be .24 (the legal upper limit in California is less than half that – .08). McClung also said traces of other drugs were found in Addison’s system following preliminary tests that had yet to be confirmed.
Parker said he did not want to make a decision based on emotion and due to “incomplete facts” left Addison’s bail at $100,000. She was not taken into custody but was ordered to have her license suspended and to purchase and wear a continuous alcohol monitoring device.
As family and friends of Flores left the courtroom at the end of proceedings, one man in the group repeated the phrase “three times over the legal amount,” loudly before leaving. Another woman said “you’re a piece of (expletive),” to Addison as she exited.
The group remained outside the entrance to the courtroom waiting for Addison. After a few minutes, a bailiff came out of the courtroom and asked them to leave the area.