Debra Svoboda took her mother to Adventist Health/Rideout for a blood transfusion a few weeks ago. She was supposed to have cataract surgery but her doctor said she needed a transfusion before the operation. Svoboda said it took three days for her mother to be admitted into the hospital during which time she stayed in the emergency department. Svoboda was unable to stay with her mother or visit her due to COVID-19 protocols.
“It was a zoo,” Svoboda said, describing the scene at the hospital’s emergency room. “...I was dumbfounded. I had never seen anything like that before.”
After Svoboda’s mother was admitted into the hospital, she spent about eight hours there until being released. During the three days in the emergency department, her mother started to get panicky and combative because she didn’t know why she had to wait and had to be sedated. Svoboda said subsequent doctors’ appointments have been challenging for her mother ever since her experience at the hospital.
“We don’t know what went on,” Svoboda said.
Svoboda tried getting updates on her mother’s status by calling the emergency department but was unsuccessful and eventually hung up on.
Svoboda doesn’t blame hospital staff for how the situation was handled because she knows decisions on procedure are made at a higher level. Her concern was why the hospital wasn’t transferring more COVID-19 patients to accommodate non-coronavirus patients.
Adventist Health/Rideout Chief Strategy Officer Monica Arrowsmith acknowledged that the hospital has experienced extreme wait times for admitting all types of patients due to the increased volume. She said the worst of that came in December and has since improved slightly.
“We had several days if not longer where we were really stretched,” Arrowsmith said.
Arrowsmith said patients are held in the emergency department while staff tries to find capacity on the hospital floors. While patients are in the emergency department, they are being treated, she said. In an effort to increase capacity, the hospital has made some single-bed rooms into double-bed rooms and transferred some patients to other regional hospitals.
“We try everything,” Arrowsmith said. “... It’s very difficult to transfer patients to another location.”
The other issue the hospital faces is having enough staff to deal with the beds that are available. Arrowsmith said several times the hospital’s census has been over 200. There are 177 beds in the hospital – that includes all beds except the mother/baby unit. To cope with staff being stretched thin, the hospital has had to use travel nurses and nurses from the National Guard.
Despite all the challenges, Arrowsmith said the hospital does not want people delaying care and waiting to come to the hospital.
“We still don’t want people not to come,” Arrowsmith said. “Please come ... we will take care of you.”