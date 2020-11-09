The woman who pleaded no contest to being an accessory to the murder of a Yuba City man last year was sentenced to two years of probation and 90 days in county jail.
Shannon Marie Johnson, 38, withheld information and lied about an investigation into the murder of Paramjit Singh Randhawa, 61. Jesus Perez, 40, of Gridley is currently serving 80 years to life after being found guilty of committing the murder.
Randhawa was killed in an orchard near the 1100 block of Myers Road on May 25, 2019. Johnson called 911 and reported a man down with a gunshot wound to the head.
Perez would stay with his then-girlfriend, Johnson, who lived on the property where Randhawa worked, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, Judge Christopher Chandler followed the probation department’s recommendation and sentenced Johnson to two years of probation. She was ordered to serve 90 days in Sutter County Jail and must report to begin that time by Dec. 7.
Johnson’s attorney Grady Davis asked the court if the condition that Johnson not contact or associate with Perez could be removed because Johnson and Perez are now engaged.
Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich opposed removing the condition because Johnson and Perez were not engaged at the time the crime was committed.
“It is clear they were active participants in this crime,” Heimlich said.
Chandler sided with Heimlich and ruled that Johnson cannot contact or associate with Perez during her probation. Johnson has credit for nine days of jail time which will go toward her sentence, according to Chandler.