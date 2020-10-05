A homeless woman was sentenced to six years in state prison after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in connection to the death of a homeless man last October.
Monique Raquel Trevino, 33, allegedly killed Stephen Milby, 45, who was found dead at Hollywood Trailer Park in Yuba County on Oct. 30, 2019. Trevino was arrested and later charged with murder.
Trevino was scheduled to face a jury trial on Sept. 1, but on Aug. 19 she pleaded no contest to an amended charge of voluntary manslaughter as part of a resolution with the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office. At Trevino’s sentencing Monday, Deputy District Attorney Andrew Naylor said the decision to resolve the case rather than go to trial was due to concerns about inconsistent statements from the prosecution’s main witness. In addition, the credibility of the other witnesses given their criminal history may have jeopardized the case if it came before a jury, according to Naylor.
A representative of Yuba County Victim Services read a letter written by Milby’s mother in court on Monday. She asked Trevino why she killed her son and talked about the effect of Milby’s death on his six children, siblings, and extended family.
“I’m not saying that Stephen was perfect, but his life had value to his family and friends,” the letter read.
Milby’s mother said she believes Trevino should spend the rest of her life in prison for what she did but said she hopes Trevino will recognize her wrongdoing and repent.
“God is the one you should fear,” the letter read.
Judge Julia Scrogin honored the agreement between the two parties and sentenced Trevino to three years for voluntary manslaughter and three years for using a firearm – for a total of six years in state prison.
Scrogin ordered Trevino to pay $4,000 in victim restitution. Trevino has been in custody since Nov. 5, 2019.