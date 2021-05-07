One person was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking down an unlit portion of Highway 70 near the McGowan Parkway overcrossing early Friday morning.
According to the California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter, the victim – who has been identified only as a 38-year-old female resident of Marysville – was walking southbound along the roadway at approximately 2:25 a.m.
Marysville resident Thao Vang, 30, was driving southbound on Highway 70 at the posted speed limit at that time when the front of his vehicle collided with the victim.
The unidentified women succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the collision, according to CHP. She was taken to Lake Side Mortuary and release of her identification is pending notification of next of kin.
No arrests were made as a result of the incident.
Alcohol and drugs are not considered to be a contributing factor to the collision at this time.