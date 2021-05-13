A 38-year-old Marysville resident struck and killed by a vehicle last week on Highway 70 has been identified as Rebecca Coronado-Obregon, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leslie Williams.
At around 2:30 a.m. May 7, Coronado-Obregon was walking southbound along the unlit roadway in the area of the McGowan Parkway overcrossing.
Thao Vang, 30, of Marysville, was driving southbound on Highway 70 at the posted speed limit when the front of his vehicle collided with Coronado-Obregon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests were made and alcohol and drugs were not considered to have contributed to the incident.