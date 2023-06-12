A head-on collision on Friday night in the area of Highway 99 and Pease Road left a 21-year-old woman and a 1-year-old girl dead, Sutter County officials confirmed.

According to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, after deputies responded Friday to a report of a crash that occurred around Highway 99 and Pease Road, it was determined that a head-on collision had happened and that a third vehicle rear-ended one of the two vehicles involved in the incident.

