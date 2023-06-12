A head-on collision on Friday night in the area of Highway 99 and Pease Road left a 21-year-old woman and a 1-year-old girl dead, Sutter County officials confirmed.
According to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, after deputies responded Friday to a report of a crash that occurred around Highway 99 and Pease Road, it was determined that a head-on collision had happened and that a third vehicle rear-ended one of the two vehicles involved in the incident.
As a result of the collision, 21-year-old Allyson Nohelia Navarro-Salazar of Gridley and a 1-year-old female suffered “major physical injuries,” the sheriff’s office said. Both Navarro-Salazar and the child succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.
A male passenger who was in the same vehicle as Navarro-Salazar and the 1-year-old child also suffered “major injuries” and was transported to UC Davis for medical treatment, officials said. Passengers in the other vehicles involved in the crash sustained injuries, but officials said none were life threatening.
“This is a tragic event for our community and the community of the city of Gridley,” the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Sheriff’s (Brandon) Barnes and his staff want to send their thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Allyson and the 1-year-old female, as well as all other effected [sic] by this tragic event.”
Because the collision on Friday happened within the jurisdiction of the California Highway Patrol, that agency is handling the investigation.