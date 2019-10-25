Congressman John Garamendi and his Women’s Initiative Network honored 49 women throughout the Third Congressional District on Friday.
The women were honored for their contributions to their communities through public service, entrepreneurship, and civic engagement. Garamendi solicits nominations from the communities each year to acknowledge local women. Each recipient received a proclamation that will be preserved in the Library of Congress.
Here is a list of this year’s winners from Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties: Abbie Cesena; Glenda Nelson; Natalie Corona; Bobbi Abold; Navjot Bala-Singh; Neelam Dhinsa Canto-Lugo; Nancy Geweke Elrod; Kellie Geweke Sheeran; Julie Gill; Joyce Hammond; Navneet Randhawa; Jeanine Werner; Rosemary Hicks; Roberta James; Jen Roberts; Kim Travis; Diane Vafis; Dennise Burbank.