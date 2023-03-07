The Women of the Moose are inviting the public to a heart healthy tea party on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the Yuba City Moose Lodge Family Center located at 205 South Walton Ave. in Yuba City. 

This event is officially referred to as the “Red Dress Tea,” however wearing a red dress is not required, it is merely symbolic of the American Heart Association. Event chair and organizer Rita Zenkus launched this project over a decade ago to raise funds for the heart center at Rideout Health Foundation. 

