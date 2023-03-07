The Women of the Moose are inviting the public to a heart healthy tea party on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the Yuba City Moose Lodge Family Center located at 205 South Walton Ave. in Yuba City.
This event is officially referred to as the “Red Dress Tea,” however wearing a red dress is not required, it is merely symbolic of the American Heart Association. Event chair and organizer Rita Zenkus launched this project over a decade ago to raise funds for the heart center at Rideout Health Foundation.
Heart health is important to Zenkus as her father underwent four open heart surgeries and her mother was lost to an aneurism of the main aorta.
“We try to make as much money as we can for heart health,” said Zenkus. “The event gives me purpose.”
Those attending the event will be treated to tea, hot coffee, tea sandwiches, desserts, and chocolate covered strawberries. Organizers are asking each guest to bring their own tea cup. There will also be a special guest speaker at the event.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact Zenkus at 503-674-5201, or call Women of the Moose at 530-671-1603. Tickets cost $12 per person with half the proceeds going toward the heart center at Rideout Health Foundation.