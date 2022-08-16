Nominations are now being accepted for this year’s California’s 3rd Congressional District Women of the Year awards, facilitated by U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif.
“Every year, I am joined by the Women’s Initiative Network of California’s 3rd Congressional District to host the Women of the Year Awards to honor women across our District who have made a difference in their communities,” said Garamendi. “As I reflect on the last 10 years representing California’s 3rd Congressional District, I am excited to honor the important work women do throughout our community. ... I’m looking forward to another year of finding unsung heroines in our communities who exemplify inspirational civic engagement through their work and volunteerism.”