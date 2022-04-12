The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department Marine Enforcement Division is hosting a basic boating skills clinic for women in the area on Saturday, April 23.
According to Russ Brown, Yuba County public information officer, those who take part in the event will learn about boat launching, operating and recovery from the water.
“The free training will cover a variety of topics including water safety, boating nomenclature, knot tying, required boating equipment, techniques for backing up a boat and trailer, laws and boating rules, and common boating do’s and don’ts,” Brown said.
The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in a conference room at the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, located at 720 Yuba St. in Marysville. Also at the event, a truck and two boats will be available in the parking area for trailering practice. Brown said cones will be set up to simulate boat ramp backing and parking.
Women who are interested can register for the event by contacting the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department Marine Enforcement Division at 530-749-7737 or by email at dharris@co.yuba.ca.us.