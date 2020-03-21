(Editor’s Note: This is one in a series of stories the Appeal will be publishing in honor of Women’s History Month.)
Driving around town, Julie Morehead sees the impact of her work on a daily basis. As the president of Feather River Bank, she said, it’s gratifying to look around at businesses that received a small loan.
Morehead knows about gratitude -- it’s the feeling she carries for those who have supported her from her early days as a bank teller, all the way to becoming the bank’s first female president and chief operations officer.
For Morehead, she took the road less traveled to becoming president and CEO. Her journey started at a Yuba City McDonalds, where she worked for five years all the way up to assistant manager. She said the restaurant was next to a savings and loan operation and said she admired the women who worked there and would come in nicely dressed.
She wanted to be in a professional setting like them, so she applied and was hired as a bank teller. Morehead said she decided she had an interest in the finance side, and went to Yuba College, then on to the University of Phoenix and finally getting her masters in banking from the University of Austin.
After working her way through the bank positions, Morehead became a chief financial officer at a bank by the time she was in her late twenties.
“In my role, it was very different, because I went into banking at the time when a lot of women were on the front lines, but few officers,” Morehead said.
Being one of the only women in banking leadership was something Morehead noticed right away. She recalled her first conference, an executive management team banking retreat, where she was one of 12 women out of the 600 attendees. She said she was intimidated at first, because of her relatively young age compared to many other attendees, but said she came to realize she was just as qualified as they were and deserved to be there.
“Most of the intimidation didn’t come from being a woman, but my age, because as I looked around the room-- there was a lot of gray hair,” Morehead said.
She credits her mentors Chuck Lewis, the original president of Feather River State Bank and her first boss, Annette Bertolini who hired her into banking for supporting her and exemplifying what it means to have a strong work ethic.
Her strong work ethic propelled her to her current position, and her advice to young people interested in banking is to be curious and open. She said that banking allows people to learn about a variety of industries, and that curiosity will serve them in the field.
“When we make a loan to a restaurant or a contractor or business we learn the cash cycles, challenges and inner-workings of each,” Morehead said. “As a banker, you get to know a lot about a lot of businesses.”
She encourages young people to explore the multiple avenues in the finance industry such as marketing, advertising, analytical, business development and customer outreach.
“It’s more than just when somebody walks into the bank and sees the customer service,” Morehead said.
Through working and learning from others, she has developed the advice to surround yourself with others who can help you learn and grow.
Never be afraid for someone to know as much or more than you know,” Morehead said. “Because those individuals will be your support as you’re climbing your own ladder.”
Through her time climbing the ladder of the banking industry, Morehead expressed gratitude for the people who helped her get to where she is.
“I’m proud and I’m very thankful for the support that I’ve had over the years,” Morehead said. “I’m very happy that I was able to stay here locally and make a career here.”