Just days before the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a virtual panel discussion “to continue the conversation that was sparked in 1920 as all American women were granted the right to vote.”
The Women’s Leadership Conversation will be livestreamed on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Facebook page Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 6-7:30 p.m.
“Alongside the idea of society’s present progress and future growth, the conversation will also center around the ongoing issues that challenge women today: poverty, hunger, homelessness, the gender wage gap, violence against women, reproductive rights, inadequate maternal and infant health care and other topics raised by the panel,” according to a news release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
Panelists will include Marysville City Council member Stephanie McKenzie; Yuba City Council member Grace Espindola; Yuba College President Dr. Tawny Dotson; Nicole Montna Van Vleck, president/CEO of Montna Farms; Nicole Newman, superintendent of Wheatland Union High School; Dr. Kamara Graham, Emergency Department medical director at Adventist Health/Rideout; and a representative from Beale Air Force Base.
“Our panel is made up of women in leadership within the local community and who will engage with the idea of how far we have come in 100 years and how far we still have to go,” according to the release.
Following the live feed, a video recording will be available on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Facebook and Youtube pages.
For more information, contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 742-2787 or email email@yubasutterarts.org.