To celebrate 100 years of women having the vote, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a virtual panel discussion today (Wednesday) featuring several women in leadership positions within the Yuba-Sutter community.
“The Women’s Leadership Conversation” will be livestreamed on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Facebook page from 6-7:30 p.m.
Panelists will talk about ongoing issues that challenge women today, including poverty, hunger, homelessness, the gender wage gap, violence against women, reproductive rights, inadequate maternal and infant health care.
Following the live feed, a video recording will be available on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Facebook and Youtube pages.
For more information, contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 742-2787 or email email@yubasutterarts.org.