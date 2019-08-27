NEW YORK – For 10 years, the women who were sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein were silenced and ignored, deprived of a chance to confront their abuser by a highly unusual plea deal negotiated by the multimillionaire’s powerful legal team.
Tuesday, just over two weeks after he was found hanged inside his jail cell while awaiting a belated day of legal reckoning, the women finally got to vent their sorrow and pent-up anger.
Courtney Wild, who was 14 when she says Epstein first abused her, called him a “coward” for cheating his victims of a chance to denounce him face to face.
She was among more than a dozen women – many of whom were underage when Epstein allegedly abused them – who showed up at a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday to talk about Epstein’s regimen of sexual abuse.
Another was Chauntae Davies, who has said she was recruited to be a masseuse for Epstein on his private plane, known as the Lolita Express. She said she was sexually abused by Epstein multiple times over a period of years and that his death, rather than bringing closure, deepened her fury toward him.
Some of the women who were testifying did so using their names. Others went by Jane Doe. Some chose to provide written statements. Their stories tracked each other, describing what amounted to a sexual pyramid scheme.
Epstein had recruiters fan out into the community, finding underage girls, many of them from troubled backgrounds willing to come to his home and give him a massage for $200 or $300. The massages sometimes turned into sexual assault.
Girls were offered additional money if they were willing to recruit other girls for the same purpose.
At least one victim beseeched the justice system not to let the Epstein investigation die just because he is no longer alive. Epstein had handlers and recruiters and paymasters at his estates. He owned palatial homes in Florida, New York City, Paris, New Mexico and on his private island in the Virgin Islands. None of those handlers have been charged. Most are still around.
Bradley Edwards, attorney for some of the accusers, called it a “historic day for crime victims in America.”
Edwards continued: “This hearing has great significance. While it does not provide complete closure, it solidifies the fact that victims are an integral part of the process.”
The hearing, before U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman, marks the first time most of the were able to speak about the betrayal they’ve felt at the hands of federal prosecutors, who gave Epstein a secret plea deal in 2008. It’s also the first time that they are able to talk about the financier’s death in the federal lockup.
“I can’t say that I’m pleased he committed suicide, but I am at peace knowing he will not be able to hurt anyone else,” said one of his victims in a written statement released Tuesday by her lawyer, Lisa Bloom.
The hearing was actually a mechanism for federal prosecutors in New York to formally drop the sex trafficking case against Epstein, who was found dead on August 10, one week after he was removed from suicide watch.
Attorney General William Barr has ordered a federal investigation into his death, which the medical examiner ruled a suicide.