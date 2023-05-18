In recent months, the Yuba Community College District (YCCD) Board of Trustees has received separate letters from the city of Woodland, Woodland Joint Unified School District and the Esparto Unified School District requesting that the district explore the process and benefits of Woodland Community College joining the Los Rios Community College District.

Each letter cites the Los Rios Community College District as being more aligned with the community’s future needs in higher education. The city of Woodland and Woodland Joint Unified expressed interest in uniting the three largest cities in Yolo County under the same community college district, which they believe will positively impact workforce development, county-wide college enrollment and student retention. Esparto Unified cited an expanded course offering, programs of study and transfer guarantees as possible benefits to redistricting. 

