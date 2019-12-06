The deadline for candidates to file was Friday. We asked area folks if they were interested in voting in the March primaries and what issues are most important.
Justin Bufford, 18
Yuba City
Q: Do you plan on voting?
A: Yes. I just turned 18 and it’ll be my first time voting.
Q: What issues do you need candidates to address in order to get your vote?
A: I hope politicians debate more on environmental situations- like global warming. A lot of things that were in place have been broken down because of who’s in office now. I’d also like to see candidates focus more on the people.