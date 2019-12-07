The deadline for candidates to file was Friday. We asked area folks if they were interested in voting in the March primaries and what issues are most important.
Richard Arent, 72, Yuba City:
Q: Do you plan on voting?
A: Yes. My wife and I always vote.
Q: What issues do you need candidates to address in order to get your vote?
A: Civil rights and gender equality.
Q: Why are those important issues for you?
A: This is a nation of many different cultures and immigrants. Everyone should be included in policies and not shamed. Our differences should be celebrated. That’s what makes us special.