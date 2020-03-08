Even though the threat of the coronavirus remains low for residents of the Yuba-Sutter area, we asked locals for their thoughts on the virus and the attention it has been receiving.
Bobbe Llamas, 51, Yuba City
Q: Are you worried about the coronavirus?
A: A little, only for our parents and of course our grandkids.
Q: Are you taking any precautions?
A: Mainly just common sense – washing your hands and wait the 20 seconds after applying hand sanitizer by working the hand sanitizer in.
Q: Stocked up on supplies?
A: Yes, unintentionally, but hand sanitizer.
Q: Changed your travel plans?
A: Not yet and we don’t want to. We have a trip to Fort Bragg soon. Grandkids are coming in June, but there might be some cancelled flights. Everything is up in the air.
Q: Do you think there is too much, or not enough worry about the disease?
A: It’s just the panic and things are quite too much.
Jose Llamas, 49,
Yuba City
Q: Are you worried about the coronavirus?
A: For those who have a compromising immune system.
Q: Are you taking any precautions?
A: Taking basic precautions, like washing your hands.
Q: Stocked up on supplies?
A: Yes, hand sanitizer.
Q: Changed your travel plans?
A: Really waiting to see and more waiting to see the long-term effects.
Q: Do you think there is too much, or not enough worry about the disease?
A: With the 24/7 news it’s definitely causing hysteria.
Daniel
Montero, 20,
Marysville
Q: Are you worried about the coronavirus?
A: Not really. I mean I wash my hands regularly.
Q: Are you taking any precautions?
A: I already regularly have hand sanitizer in my car.
Q: Stocked up on supplies?
A: No, not really.
Q: Changed your travel plans?
A: Not as of recently. Every once in a while I fly to Denver. Probably won’t go to an airport until it’s over.
Q: Do you think there is too much, or not enough worry about the disease?
A: It’s 50/50, it depends on where you are, like heavily populated areas there’s more (worry).