Even though the threat of the coronavirus remains low for residents of the Yuba-Sutter area, we asked locals for their thoughts on the virus and the attention it has been receiving. 

 

Bobbe Llamas, 51, Yuba City

Q: Are you worried about the coronavirus?

A: A little, only for our parents and of course our grandkids.

Q: Are you taking any precautions? 

A: Mainly just common sense – washing your hands and wait the 20 seconds after applying hand sanitizer by working the hand sanitizer in.

Q: Stocked up on supplies?

A: Yes, unintentionally, but hand sanitizer.

Q: Changed your travel plans? 

A: Not yet and we don’t want to. We have a trip to Fort Bragg soon. Grandkids are coming in June, but there might be some cancelled flights. Everything is up in the air.

Q: Do you think there is too much, or not enough worry about the disease?

A: It’s just the panic and things are quite too much.

Jose Llamas, 49,

Yuba City

Q: Are you worried about the coronavirus?

A: For those who have a compromising immune system.

Q: Are you taking any precautions? 

A: Taking basic precautions, like washing your hands.

Q: Stocked up on supplies?

A: Yes, hand sanitizer.

Q: Changed your travel plans? 

A: Really waiting to see and more waiting to see the long-term effects. 

Q: Do you think there is too much, or not enough worry about the disease?

A: With the 24/7 news it’s definitely causing hysteria. 

Daniel 

Montero, 20, 

Marysville    

Q: Are you worried about the coronavirus?

A: Not really. I mean I wash my hands regularly.

Q: Are you taking any precautions? 

A: I already regularly have hand sanitizer in my car.

Q: Stocked up on supplies?

A: No, not really.

Q: Changed your travel plans? 

A: Not as of recently. Every once in a while I fly to Denver. Probably won’t go to an airport until it’s over.

Q: Do you think there is too much, or not enough worry about the disease?

A: It’s 50/50, it depends on where you are, like heavily populated areas there’s more (worry). 

