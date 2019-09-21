Noah Piper, 35 Marysville
Piper said he is homeless and has been in the area for some 30 years.
Q: What do you think can be fixed or improved in Marysville?
A: Give people more access to resources that will help them like food and housing until we can get on our feet.
Q: Why is that an issue for you?
A: No one likes to be hungry or sleep on concrete.
Q: What’s the solution?
A: I’m not eligible for a lot of things because they are income and government based. I don’t have an income right now. There should be more options.