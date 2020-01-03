We asked people around the community about the importance of this year’s elections and what they’d suggest candidates take up.
Mary Farris, Yuba City, 40:
Q: What should local candidates be addressing?
A: Homelessness because there are so many people who are homeless.
Q: If you could tell presidential candidates one thing, what would it be? Why?
A: More housing for low income – there is not enough local housing. I’m low income and I’ve been on a waiting list for housing for two years.
Tim Newcomer, 42, of Marysville:
Q: How important are the 2020 elections to you?
A: Not at all. I don’t pay attention to politics. It’s not my thing.
Q: What should local candidates be addressing?
A: The homeless situation. There’s more and more all the time. Build more low income to address it.
Q: If you could tell presidential candidates one thing, what would it be? Why?
A: More low income needs, specifically California. I’m not from here I moved here from Minnesota.
Patrick Watkins, 72, Yuba City:
Q: How important are the 2020 elections to you?
A: Any election is important. As we’re trying to get through impeachment.
Q: What should local candidates be addressing?
A: I’d like to see the city and the county work on homelessness and gun control. Gun control – have more of an emphasis on reducing casualties.
Q: If you could tell presidential candidates one thing, what would it be? Why?
A: I think the most important thing is how parties communicate. There’s too much animosity. In general the House is fighting with the Senate.