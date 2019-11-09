Housing looms as one of the big issues for the Yuba-Sutter area -- the lack of affordable housing, rising rents. Here’s what locals had to say about the area’s housing market.
Tom Farinha, 64, Wheatland:
Q: How would you describe the housing market in Yuba-Sutter?
A: This is a seller’s market. The prices are up and people are paying it because there’s a demand.
Q: Do you feel comfortable with the cost of housing?
A: I own my home but I think average now is $400,000. That’s more than what it used to be.
Q: What can be done to change this?
A: Nothing as long as there’s a demand for housing.