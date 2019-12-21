Bernell Barmore

 Veronica Catlin / Appeal-Democrat

With all the issues going on in the world, here’s what Yuba-Sutter residents had to say about how they’re handling the social and political climate.

Bernell Barmore, 26, Marysville: 

Q: How are you getting along in the present political/social climate?

A: I believe in impeachment, but I can’t feel any type of way on what he’s done and how..

Q: Does it ever feel overwhelming?

A: It can possibly overwhelm you to see what’s going on. The (magnitude) of what he has done.

Q: What can community members do to help ease some of the negativity?

A: I can’t say. I’m currently at my low at the moment.

