With all the issues going on in the world, here’s what Yuba-Sutter residents had to say about how they’re handling the social and political climate.
Caroline Brown, 66, Marysville:
Q: How are you getting along in the present political/social climate?
A: I wish it would all get settled.
Q: Does it ever feel overwhelming?
A: My mom has MSNBC on all the time. When she is watching it I have to go to my room and shut the door. The whole atmosphere stresses me out. I have to not watch it.
Q: What can community members do to help ease some of the negativity?
A: Vote.