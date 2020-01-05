We asked people around the community about the importance of this year’s elections and what they’d suggest candidates take up.
Cheni Majo, 27, Marysville
Q: How important are the upcoming elections to you?
A: They’re very important.
Q: What issues do you think politicians should be addressing?
A: The cost of living. Affordable housing is a big deal and so is the amount of taxes we have to pay.
Q: If you could tell the candidates one thing what would it be?
A: Don’t make promises. We need to see action.
Darryl Mulcahy, 58, Yuba City
Q: How important are the upcoming elections to you?
A: Very important. We have a president that only comes along one every few decades. He’s kept all of his campaign promises. He’s doing a good job.
Q: What issues do you think politicians should be addressing?
A: Infrastructure: bridges, highways, dams.
Q: If you could tell the candidates one thing what would it be?
A: Get re-elected.
Muna Kay, 34, Marysville
Q: How important are the upcoming elections to you?
A: They’re very important.
Q: What issues do you think politicians should be addressing?
A: Immigration. I’m an immigrant. Most people who come here just want to work. The process needs to change so that more people can enter legally.
The cost to become a citizen is more than what most people make in a month. And I don’t like how they seem to target Mexican immigrants. It’s not right.
Q: If you could tell the candidates one thing what would it be?
A: I don’t care what party you are, I want someone who’ll act and do what they said they would.
Angel Ziskind, 24, Yuba City
Q: How important are the upcoming elections to you?
A: I’ve been hearing a lot about it but I haven’t thought about it too much.
Whoever wins, wins. Our votes matter but most of us aren’t informed enough to make an educated decision.
Q: What issues do you think politicians should be addressing?
A: War is a big issue. Our troops should be able to come home.
They should solve the issue of why they left in the first place and then come back.
Q: If you could tell the candidates one thing what would it be?
A: Some of us have good ideas. Just listen.