We asked people around the community about the importance of this year’s elections and what they’d suggest candidates take up.

Cheni Majo, 27, Marysville

Q: How important are the upcoming elections to you?

A: They’re very important.

Q: What issues do you think politicians should be addressing?  

A: The cost of living. Affordable housing is a big deal and so is the amount of taxes we have to pay.

Q: If you could tell the candidates one thing what would it be?

A: Don’t make promises. We need to see action.

Darryl Mulcahy, 58, Yuba City

Q: How important are the upcoming elections to you?

A: Very important. We have a president that only comes along one every few decades. He’s kept all of his campaign promises. He’s doing a good job. 

Q: What issues do you think politicians should be addressing?  

A: Infrastructure: bridges, highways, dams. 

Q: If you could tell the candidates one thing what would it be?

A: Get re-elected. 

Muna Kay, 34, Marysville

Q: How important are the upcoming elections to you?

A: They’re very important.

Q: What issues do you think politicians should be addressing?  

A: Immigration. I’m an immigrant. Most people who come here just want to work. The process needs to change so that more people can enter legally. 

The cost to become a citizen is more than what most people make in a month. And I don’t like how they seem to target Mexican immigrants. It’s not right. 

Q: If you could tell the candidates one thing what would it be?

A: I don’t care what party you are, I want someone who’ll act and do what they said they would. 

Angel Ziskind, 24, Yuba City

Q: How important are the upcoming elections to you?

A: I’ve been hearing a lot about it but I haven’t thought about it too much. 

Whoever wins, wins. Our votes matter but most of us aren’t informed enough to make an educated decision. 

Q: What issues do you think politicians should be addressing?  

A: War is a big issue. Our troops should be able to come home. 

They should solve the issue of why they left in the first place and then come back. 

Q: If you could tell the candidates one thing what would it be?

A: Some of us have good ideas. Just listen. 

