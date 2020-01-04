We asked people around the community about the importance of this year’s elections and what they’d suggest candidates take up.
Bud Williams, 78, Colusa:
Q: How important are the upcoming elections to you?
A: Very important. I want to see “him” go. It’s important to see who’s taking over this year.
Q: What issues do you think politicians should be addressing?
A: Helping the homeless.
Q: If you could tell the candidates one thing what would it be?
A: Find a middle ground. I hate to see the Senate and House so far apart.
**
Sadavia Garner, 41, Marysville:
Q: How important are the upcoming elections to you?
A: Very important. I’ve been military for over 20 years so whoever is in office determines my salary. I want someone in office that my children can respect and look up to.
Q: What issues do you think politicians should be addressing?
A: I think it speaks volumes that most Americans are unhappy. That should be addressed.
Q: If you could tell the candidates one thing what would it be?
A: Keep your heart in it. Don’t be so political. We’re all human.
**
Amber Bradshaw, 25, Yuba City:
Q: How important are the 2020 elections to you?
A: They’re pretty important to me. I’m very excited. It’ll be my first time voting and I’m hoping to make a difference.
Q: What should local candidates be addressing?
A: I think the biggest thing to address is homelessness. I was homeless from 16 to 22, but I know what they go through.
Q: If you could tell the presidential candidates one thing what would it be? Why?
A: I wanna see someone better in the office. I don’t agree with (Trump). I look for the ones who are about the schools and about the people. I prefer the ones more about the people than themselves.