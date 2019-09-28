We visited parts of Marysville and Yuba City, asking people: “The U.S House of Representatives leader announced earlier in the week there would be an official impeachment inquiry based on a whistleblower report that President Trump asked the Ukraine president to investigate Joe Biden. How do you feel about that?”
Here’s another response (more in the Monday edition):
Madeline Cahill, 58, Yuba City:
Q: What is your opinion on the possibility of the president being impeached because of a whistleblower report?
A: Why don’t they just let him finish out his term? By the time they impeach him it’ll already be election time. If he did something wrong that’s on him. It’s not worth the effort.
Q: How do you think Congress act on the situation?
A: Follow protocol. That’s all they can do.
Q: What are your predictions on this matter? Do you think an impeachment will happen?
A: They’ve tried this with Clinton – even Obama. They always say they’re going to impeach someone but it never happens.