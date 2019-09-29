We visited parts of Yuba City and Marysville and asked people: “The U.S House of Representatives leader announced earlier in the week there would be an official impeachment inquiry based on a whistleblower report that President Trump asked Ukraine President to investigate Joe Biden – what do you think of the situation?”
Here’s how some local residents responded:
Sergio Rivera, Yuba City
Q: What is your opinion on the possibility of the president being impeached because of a whistleblower report?
A: There (have) been a lot of issues and there needs to be a stop. We have to be able to trust our president. He’s supposed to be the example for all of us.
Q: How do you think Congress should act?
A: I don’t know too much about politics but I know no one is above the law. Treat him that way.
Q: What are your predictions on this matter? Do you think an impeachment will happen
A: He keeps getting away with things so it’s hard to believe he’ll get impeached. And the next president is going to think he can get away with anything too if no one puts a stop to it.
Christi Freeman, 33, Sutter
Q: What is your opinion on the possibility of the president being impeached?
A: There’s too much going on in my personal life to really be bothered with it. But overall this country has too many issues. This is just another thing added. I think impeachment is a bad thing.
Q: How do you think Congress should act?
A: I’m not sure. You can’t please everyone.
Q: What are your predictions on this matter?
A: He won’t be impeached. We just have to wait and see what happens in the new election year.
Armando Madena, 21, Marysville
Q: What is your opinion on the possibility of the president being impeached?
A: There’s way too much scandal. That’s all I hear.
Q: Were you surprised when you heard the news?
A: No, since the Senate has been divided.
Q: What are your predictions on this matter?
A: I think it’s just another waste of taxpayer money because nothing will happen.