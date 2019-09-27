House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced earlier in the week there would be an official impeachment inquiry based on a whistleblower report that President Trump asked the Ukraine president to investigate Joe Biden and his son. Here’s how one local resident feels about the situation. (More local reaction in Sunday’s and Monday’s editions.)
Kelly Harris, 52
Marysville
Q: What is your opinion on the possibility of the president being impeached because of a whistleblower report?
A: I don’t think they’ll be successful. As a matter of fact I think he’ll win the next election. It’s too hard to remove someone from office. The people trying to impeach him aren’t any good to begin with.
Q: Were you surprised when you heard the news?
A: Not really. They’ve been trying to impeach him for a while.
Q: How do you think Congress should go about the situation?
A: I haven’t the slightest idea.
Q: What are your predictions on this matter?
A: They tried this with Nixon – but I know Trump isn’t going to resign.