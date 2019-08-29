Election time is approaching and we’re curious as to what locals think should be candidate priorities. Here’s what some Yuba-Sutter residents said candidates should be talking about:
Glenda Suosa, 62, Yuba City
Suosa said she’s lived in Yuba City her whole life and she’s seen a lot of changes for the better in the area, but there’s still room for improvement.
Q: With local elections around the corner, what issues do you think candidates should be addressing before it’s time for the community to vote?
A: Jobs. There’s not enough opportunity here if you’re not into agriculture.
Q: Why is that an important issue to you?
A: I’m retired. I’m one of the lucky one’s, but I still think of those around me. What’s going on is sad. Agriculture is big here, but it’s very difficult to find a job if that’s not your field.
Q: Do you have any suggestions for plans they could put into motion?
A: More businesses and less fast food. Why not some high end restaurants? We’re getting an Olive Garden so that’s a start. It’ll bring better jobs. We need more of that.
Jeremiah Lindman, 42, Marysville
Lindman said he moved to Marysville from Citrus Heights 11 years ago. He said he doesn’t know too much about the local politics but hopes someone can address issues with mental health.
Q: With local elections around the corner, what issues do you think candidates should be addressing before it’s time for the community to vote?
A: I don’t really know. Even if candidates address it will they really be able to come up with a solution? I know that mental health is huge.
Q: Why is that an important issue to you?
A: Look at all of the mass shootings.
Q: Do you have any suggestions for plans they can put into motion or solution?
A: I don’t know if one exists.
