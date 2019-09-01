Election time is approaching and we’re curious as to what locals think should be candidate priorities. Here’s what some Yuba-Sutter residents said candidates should be talking about:
Rachel Jackson, 35, Marysville
Jackson has lived in the area her whole life and said things have gotten worse, not better.
Q: With local elections around the corner, what issues do you think candidates should be addressing?
A: The homelessness is bad. Why do you think Wal-Mart had to start closing at midnight? Homeless people were camped out there. It’s sad. They should also address our education system. Our kids are behind because the teacher/student ratio here is 20-1 versus other states it’s 10-1.
Q: Do you have any suggestions?
A: Don’t just hand out cash-aid checks to people. The same way parents have to go through programs to get their children back, the homeless should have beneficial programs. Give them the education they need like money management to help them thrive in the long run.
Kevin Franks, 58, Plumas Lake
Franks said he’s also lived in the area most of his life and said he looks forward to quite a few things being addressed.
Q: What issues do you think candidates should be addressing?
A: The downtown Marysville area for sure. The old buildings. Do something with them. I understand the history and how much it means to people. But it’s holding our economy back. We can’t expand because we are surrounded by levees so something needs to happen. I’m not saying to tear them down, I’m saying to make a decision. They can’t just sit there. Either refurbish them or if that’s not possible turn them into something else. We also need to bring in big name restaurants and commercial buildings in Plumas Lake. And a high school. The traffic is also bad.
Q: Why is that an important issue to you?
A: You can’t miss these things. Look at Chico. They have every restaurant. Why can’t we?
Q: Do you have any suggestions for plans they can put into motion?
A: Utilize the empty buildings to build the economy and invest.