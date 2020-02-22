Tax season is upon us and here’s what Yuba-Sutter locals who were out and about said about their filings. 

Mark Foster, 63, Loma Rica:

Q: Are you expecting a tax refund this year? What do you plan to do with it

A:  My goal is to break even. 

Q: Do you look forward to tax time every year? Why or why not? 

A: I wouldn’t say I look forward to it, but if I have to pay $100 or less I’m happy that. 

 

Mary Farris, 40, Yuba City:

Q: Are you expecting a tax refund this year? What do you plan to do with it?

A: I filed a month ago. It seems like the closer the refund date gets the longer it takes. I plan on getting things for my children. 

Q: Do you look forward to tax time every year? Why or why not? 

A: Yes. I’m a single mom so it helps me catch up. I buy clothes for my kids since it’s a new season and I also catch up on bills.

