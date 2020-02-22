Tax season is upon us and here’s what Yuba-Sutter locals who were out and about said about their filings.
Mark Foster, 63, Loma Rica:
Q: Are you expecting a tax refund this year? What do you plan to do with it
A: My goal is to break even.
Q: Do you look forward to tax time every year? Why or why not?
A: I wouldn’t say I look forward to it, but if I have to pay $100 or less I’m happy that.
Mary Farris, 40, Yuba City:
Q: Are you expecting a tax refund this year? What do you plan to do with it?
A: I filed a month ago. It seems like the closer the refund date gets the longer it takes. I plan on getting things for my children.
Q: Do you look forward to tax time every year? Why or why not?
A: Yes. I’m a single mom so it helps me catch up. I buy clothes for my kids since it’s a new season and I also catch up on bills.