Ybonne Dowing, 60, 

Yuba City/Marysville

Q: Have you done your taxes, yet? Are you getting a refund?

A: I don’t make enough to do taxes. 

Q: Do you do your own taxes?  

A: I’ve done them before, but I don’t like doing them – they keep changing. For being low income I used to get money during tax season – used to get $100 to $200.

 

Yvonne Marie Ruvaclave, 53, 

Marysville

Q: Have you done your taxes, yet? Are you getting a refund?

A: Yes.

Q: Do you count on getting a refund every year? Do you use it for something special?

A: I just went to Portland. I’ll put it towards my credit card.

Q: Do you do your own taxes?  

A: I had someone file because of all the new laws. I wanted to make sure it’s done right.

 

