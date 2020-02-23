Ybonne Dowing, 60,
Yuba City/Marysville
Q: Have you done your taxes, yet? Are you getting a refund?
A: I don’t make enough to do taxes.
Q: Do you do your own taxes?
A: I’ve done them before, but I don’t like doing them – they keep changing. For being low income I used to get money during tax season – used to get $100 to $200.
Yvonne Marie Ruvaclave, 53,
Marysville
Q: Have you done your taxes, yet? Are you getting a refund?
A: Yes.
Q: Do you count on getting a refund every year? Do you use it for something special?
A: I just went to Portland. I’ll put it towards my credit card.
Q: Do you do your own taxes?
A: I had someone file because of all the new laws. I wanted to make sure it’s done right.