Araceli Vargas, Yuba City/Chico:

Q: What do you think about the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and everyone else on board?

A: The whole world stood still. I took it hard. I’m a Kings fan but my family is all Laker fans. Even though he was a rival I had so much respect for him. It’s sad. 

Q: What did you think of Kobe Bryant? 

A: I loved to hate him if that makes sense. He’s the reason we didn’t win the championship. I have so many memories from those series. He was just too good. 

Q: Was he a hero? 

A: Definitely. My whole family took it hard. He impacted basketball and so many people in different ways. And he did a lot for kids. Not just his kids but kids all over.    

Q: How are you affected by his death?

A: I think about it every day. I’m constantly watching videos and interviews. The world lost a great person. 

 

Brian Derricko, 51, Yuba City:

Q: What do you think about the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and everyone else on board?

A: Its definitely a tragedy as far as lives being cut short. I have nine kids. I couldn’t imagine being in that situation and knowing theres nothing I could do. How would I comfort them?  

Q: What did you think of Kobe Bryant? 

A: He made basketball games more exciting. In my day there was Michael Jordan. Kobe Bryant had that same effect.

Q: Was he a hero? 

A: He was more of an idol than hero. He was a great sports legend. 

