Araceli Vargas, Yuba City/Chico:
Q: What do you think about the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and everyone else on board?
A: The whole world stood still. I took it hard. I’m a Kings fan but my family is all Laker fans. Even though he was a rival I had so much respect for him. It’s sad.
Q: What did you think of Kobe Bryant?
A: I loved to hate him if that makes sense. He’s the reason we didn’t win the championship. I have so many memories from those series. He was just too good.
Q: Was he a hero?
A: Definitely. My whole family took it hard. He impacted basketball and so many people in different ways. And he did a lot for kids. Not just his kids but kids all over.
Q: How are you affected by his death?
A: I think about it every day. I’m constantly watching videos and interviews. The world lost a great person.
Brian Derricko, 51, Yuba City:
Q: What do you think about the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and everyone else on board?
A: Its definitely a tragedy as far as lives being cut short. I have nine kids. I couldn’t imagine being in that situation and knowing theres nothing I could do. How would I comfort them?
Q: What did you think of Kobe Bryant?
A: He made basketball games more exciting. In my day there was Michael Jordan. Kobe Bryant had that same effect.
Q: Was he a hero?
A: He was more of an idol than hero. He was a great sports legend.