After a helicopter crashed killing nine people, including National Basketball Association legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, on Sunday, we asked several area residents for their perspectives on Bryant, his impact on their lives and how they are dealing with his tragic death.
Anthony Lipkins, 31, Lindhurst High School JV basketball coach
Q: What do you think about the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and everyone else on board?
A: I feel for all of the families. It’s crazy and so unfortunate for his wife and everyone who loved him. He flew everyday. I don’t understand how this happened.
Q: What did you think of Kobe Bryant?
A: I grew up watching him. Our parents had Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson. We had Kobe Bryant. I’ve probably seen every game. I witnessed all of his struggles but he always bounced back. I feel like I knew him. He showed everyone what hard work and dedication can do. The world was better with him than without him.
Q: Was he a hero?
A: He was my hero. He was my idol. He was the only famous person I’ve ever wanted to meet and now I’ll never have the opportunity.
Q: How are you affected by his death?
A: It hit me hard Sunday evening. I was laying there thinking about it and the tears just started rolling down. It hurts. It feels like I lost a family member.
Alexandria Kent, 24, Yuba City
Q: What do you think about the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and everyone else on board?
A: I feel it put life into perspective. Kobe played basketball for 20 years. He was healthy and one of those people you thought nothing could take out. It’s really scary. It makes me think about my life. You just never know.
Q: What did you think of Kobe Bryant?
A: He was highlighted immensely when I was growing up. He was great. I remember watching the games with my dad. He was a big part of my childhood. It’s hard to believe he’s gone.
Q: Was he a hero?
A: In the basketball world. He was a role model to not just guys but young girls too.
Q: How are you affected by his death?
A: I broke down seeing all of the videos about him on social media and hearing people’s personal stories about him. It’s just sad.
Javy Lopez, 22, Yuba City
Q: What do you think about the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and everyone else on board?
A: I’m definitely hurt. I’ve looked up to Kobe ever since I was younger and to know that his last moments were in such a high pressure and stressful situation doesn’t sit well with me.
Q: What did you think of Kobe Bryant?
A: He was the greatest player of all time. He wasn’t just a basketball player though. He was a business man in every sense and a father. He we was an inspiration from so many aspects.
Q: Was he a hero?
A: Kobe was definitely a hero. Not in the traditional sense but he inspired so many people in his time on earth there’s no way to think otherwise.
Q: How are you affected by his death?
A: It has taken an emotional toll on me. It will hit me at random times but if anything I let it fuel me to be great like him. He wanted to inspire the youth to do great things and believe in themselves. I plan to do that.