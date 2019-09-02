Election time is approaching and we’re curious as to what locals think should be candidate priorities.
Christa Jackson, 48, Marysville
Jackson said she is retired military and has lived in the Yuba-Sutter area for six years. She said things have gone so downhill locally that she decided to move to a new state soon.
Q: With local elections around the corner, what issues do you think candidates should be addressing before it’s time for the community to vote?
A: The water problems. Traffic. The economy – everything is too expensive here.
Q: Why is that an important issue to you?
A: I’m moving. But it’s horrible for the people staying. I bought a house in Kansas for $115,000. Here it would be two million. The cost of living here is just crazy. This is a poor town with people on fixed incomes but costs steadily rise. Then they wonder why there are so many homeless. Vets are even homeless here but people turn their backs to them.
Q: Do you have any suggestions for plans they can put into motion?
A: Lower the cost of living. Match it with the income people have.
Matthew Purvine, 34, Marysville
Purvine has lived in the area since 2006 and said he’s worried for the younger generations in Yuba-Sutter.
Q: What issues do you think candidates should be addressing?
A: There’s nothing to do here. There’s nothing for youth or young adults. Or for the people who are struggling trying to do well. I wish there was a center for people to come in, charge their phone, study, and do things like that. A place where you don’t have to jump through hoops to be a part of the program.
Q: Why is that an important issue to you?
A: I’m an artist and musician. We should have more avenues to make it. I think about my future and the future generations.
Q: Do you have any suggestions for plans they can put into motion?
A: There’s a lot of buildings here to make it happen.