Locals who were out and about shared their thoughts on the recent Pacific Gas and Electric Co. power shutoffs. 

 

Ruth Soto, 52, Marysville 

Q: Have you been affected by the power shutoffs? 

A: No, I haven’t.   

Q: Do you think PGE is justified in shutting off electricity as a precaution?

A: Yeah, I do. If it saves lives then who cares about an inconvenience. There’s nothing but fires all over the news. Something has to be done. 

Q: What do you think PGE should do from here? 

A: Just don’t put things on us that they should be responsible for.

 

Martin Meinen, 70, Yuba City

Q: Have you been affected by the power shutoffs?

A: No but my family in Sonoma County has. I thought they were going to have to come live with me.

Q: Do you think PGE is justified in shutting off electricity as a precaution?

A:  It’s for a good reason. If they shut it off, they shut it off.

Q: What do you think PGE should do from here? 

A: They’ve done a good job of letting people know when shutoffs will be. Just keep us informed.

