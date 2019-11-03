Locals who were out and about shared their thoughts on the recent Pacific Gas and Electric Co. power shutoffs.
Ruth Soto, 52, Marysville
Q: Have you been affected by the power shutoffs?
A: No, I haven’t.
Q: Do you think PGE is justified in shutting off electricity as a precaution?
A: Yeah, I do. If it saves lives then who cares about an inconvenience. There’s nothing but fires all over the news. Something has to be done.
Q: What do you think PGE should do from here?
A: Just don’t put things on us that they should be responsible for.
Martin Meinen, 70, Yuba City
Q: Have you been affected by the power shutoffs?
A: No but my family in Sonoma County has. I thought they were going to have to come live with me.
Q: Do you think PGE is justified in shutting off electricity as a precaution?
A: It’s for a good reason. If they shut it off, they shut it off.
Q: What do you think PGE should do from here?
A: They’ve done a good job of letting people know when shutoffs will be. Just keep us informed.