With all of the issues going on in the world, here's what Yuba-Sutter residents had to say about how they're handling the social and political climate. 

 

Jesse Browning, 44, Olivehurst

Q: How are you getting along in the present political/social climate?

A: Same as every day. Taking it day by day.  

Q: Does it ever feel overwhelming? 

A: No, because there's nothing we can do about it. 

Q: What can community members do to help ease some of the negativity? 

A: Nothing. It's not in our hands. The issues aren't at the community level.

 

Amy Hale, 42, Olivehurst

Q: How are you getting along in the present political/social climate?

A: Things are definitely different. It's a lot. 

Q: Does it ever feel overwhelming? 

A: It's frustrating. They're worried about the wrong things. For example, they'll take kids from a working parent but let homeless people live at the river with their kids but not take them away. 

Q: What can community members do to help ease some of the negativity? 

A: I don't think it makes a difference whether we vote or not, but as a community we should provide more resources to those who need it. 

