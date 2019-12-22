With all of the issues going on in the world, here's what Yuba-Sutter residents had to say about how they're handling the social and political climate.
Jesse Browning, 44, Olivehurst
Q: How are you getting along in the present political/social climate?
A: Same as every day. Taking it day by day.
Q: Does it ever feel overwhelming?
A: No, because there's nothing we can do about it.
Q: What can community members do to help ease some of the negativity?
A: Nothing. It's not in our hands. The issues aren't at the community level.
Amy Hale, 42, Olivehurst
Q: How are you getting along in the present political/social climate?
A: Things are definitely different. It's a lot.
Q: Does it ever feel overwhelming?
A: It's frustrating. They're worried about the wrong things. For example, they'll take kids from a working parent but let homeless people live at the river with their kids but not take them away.
Q: What can community members do to help ease some of the negativity?
A: I don't think it makes a difference whether we vote or not, but as a community we should provide more resources to those who need it.