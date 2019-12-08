The deadline for candidates to file was Friday (extended for some offices if an incumbent doesn’t run). We asked area folks if they were interested in voting in the March primaries and what issues are most important.
Danetta Hammond, 58, Yuba City
Q: Do you plan on voting?
A: I’m not going to lie, it depends on who the candidates are.
Q: What issues do you need candidates to address in order to get your vote?
A: Homelessness. It’s not just here, it’s all over the world. People are out there with nowhere to go. People have kids with nowhere to sleep. It shouldn’t be like that for those who want to get off the streets. Every night I pray that they are covered and protected.
Q: Why are those important issues for you?
A: It’s getting bad. Housing opportunities are going down. People either don’t have the income to pay for today’s cost of housing or there isn’t any housing available.
Preston Thompson, 56, Yuba City
Q: Do you plan on voting?
A: I know we have the power and we should be patriotic and utilize our power, but our options are between the devil and something not too much better. I encourage people to vote but I wish we had better candidates.
Q: What issues do you need candidates to address in order to get your vote?
A: Health care and immigration. They really downplayed what Obama did with the Affordable Care Act. Even people who support Trump want affordable care. It saved lives.
Q: Why is that important to you?
A: Everyone needs health care. And as far as immigration, I don’t think the current office is thinking about our future. We need immigrants. We don’t have enough labor force for the future. We haven’t considered who will continue on the legacy of America. By keeping them from coming, we’re hurting ourselves more than helping.