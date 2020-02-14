As primary elections draw near, we asked people on the street for their thoughts on what local and presidential candidates should be addressing for voters.
Brittney Robinson, Wheatland/Yuba City:
Q: What is/are the biggest issue(s) in your opinion that you want local candidates to address?
A: One me and my grandma address a lot is the homelessness. There needs to be help for them and there seems to be answers addressing homelessness.
Q: Biggest issues for our presidential candidates to address?
A: The cut to medical and education grants. The budget cuts to them shouldn’t be -- people need them.
Steve Koel, 49, Arboga:
Q: What is/are the biggest issue(s) in your opinion that you want local candidates to address?
A: Homelessness, it’s very prevalent. If you go over 5th Street bridge you see it going on. There’s human feces and needles down there by the rivers. It doesn’t attract people to go down there at all.
Q: Biggest issues for our presidential candidates to address?
A: The economy. Well in my opinion it’s better to make things here, nationally, than globally. Another thing, there’s no focus on the problems, it’s one (candidate) attacking the other.