People who were recently out and about in Marysville stopped to talk about what can be done to make the city better than what it is now.
Edward Okray, 43, Plumas Lake
Okray said he owns a residence in Marysville and likes to bike ride between his homes but the roads aren’t bike-friendly.
Q: What do you think can be fixed or improved in Marysville?
A: More bike lanes. There should be a path that connects Marysville and Yuba City.
Q: Why is that an issue for you?
A: I like to ride my bike long distances. The way things are set up around here isn’t very inviting for people who like to ride.
Q: What’s the solution?
A: Just add more lanes.
Teresa Norton, 59, Rio Oso
Norton said she has been in the area for some 20 years and hates what has become of the roads and traffic.
Q: What do you think can be fixed or improved in Marysville?
A: The potholes. They were already bad but now with the added traffic and dump trucks it’s worse. They should fix them and make different routes for trucks.
Q: Why is that an issue for you?
A: It’s gotten out of control.
Q: What’s the solution?
A: They just need to fix it.