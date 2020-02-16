As primary elections draw near, we asked people on the street for their thoughts on the biggest local issues candidates should address as well as what issues they are looking for presidential candidates to address.
Doug Zwolski, 48, Yuba City
Q: What is the biggest local issue you think candidates should address?
A: As a business owner it’s important for candidates to help us grow stronger. America was built on small business. It’s the foundation of Marysville. We provide jobs and incomes. Helping local business is the key.
Q: What do you think presidential candidates should address?
A: There’s so much going on in the world. The main thing is unity. There’s so much division. That should be a focus federally and locally.
Brandy Cross, 25, Marysville
Q: What is the biggest local issue you think candidates should address?
A: Helping the homeless with shelter and getting kids off of the street.
Q: What do you think presidential candidates should address?
A: Helping towns like ours as far as the economy.
Flo Dibona, 65, Yuba City
Q: What is the biggest local issue you think candidates should address?
A: Medical marijuana in Sutter County. It’s the only county that doesn’t exempt medical marijuana card holders from taxes. That’s a problem.
Q: What do you think presidential candidates should address?
A: We just need to get Trump out of office. He has destroyed the world. He needs to go along with the regime who support him.
Wanda Williams, 25, Marysville/Yuba City
Q: What is the biggest local issue you think candidates should address?
A: Homelessness. There’s too many empty buildings around here that could be filled.
Q: What do you think presidential candidates should address?
A: The president needs to work on healthcare. Other than that he’s doing a good job. The economy is good. There’s not much else he could improve on.