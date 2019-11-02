Locals who were out and about shared their thoughts on the recent PGE power shut-off’s.  

Claudia Contreras, 39, Yuba City:

Q: Have you been affected by the power shut-offs? 

A: I haven’t but I do worry about them because of the food in the fridge and having children. But either way I’m prepared. We have flashlights, canned foods, and water. 

Q: Do you think PGE is justified in shutting off electricity as a precaution?

A: I believe so. It’s for our safety and to prevent fires. I feel bad that people are taking their frustrations out on employees.

Q: What do you think PGE should do from here? 

A: I’m not sure I just hope everything is safe.

Tags

Recommended for you