Locals who were out and about shared their thoughts on the recent PGE power shut-off’s.
Claudia Contreras, 39, Yuba City:
Q: Have you been affected by the power shut-offs?
A: I haven’t but I do worry about them because of the food in the fridge and having children. But either way I’m prepared. We have flashlights, canned foods, and water.
Q: Do you think PGE is justified in shutting off electricity as a precaution?
A: I believe so. It’s for our safety and to prevent fires. I feel bad that people are taking their frustrations out on employees.
Q: What do you think PGE should do from here?
A: I’m not sure I just hope everything is safe.