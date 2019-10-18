Locals who were out and about in Yuba-Sutter weighed in on the current state of affairs.  

Claudia Austin, 27,

Olivehurst

Q: What do you think of the impeachment inquiry on President Trump?

A: Get him out. He’s a disgrace to humanity because his rhetoric is hateful. Since he’s been in office  there has been a rise in hate crimes against minority groups like African Americans and LGBT. 

Q: Do you think our government is focused on the right things?

A: Heck no. They’re focused on money, profit, oppression and xenophobia. 

Q: What should the government be focused on?

A: The welfare of the people. Jobs, job security, eliminating homelessness, better maturity leave, the kids in foster care and the list goes on. 

 

Mary Pollard, 65

Marysville

Q: What do you think of the impeachment inquiry on President Trump?

A: It’s good to check up on everyone even the president/ these days you just don’t know. 

Q: Do you think our government is focused on the right things?

A: No. There’s so many homeless and poor. But everything going on in the world is biblical. These are the signs. People just need to talk to God. 

Q: What should the government be focused on?

A: The way the whole world is going. Not just America but the state of the entire world. 

