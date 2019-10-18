Locals who were out and about in Yuba-Sutter weighed in on the current state of affairs.
Claudia Austin, 27,
Olivehurst
Q: What do you think of the impeachment inquiry on President Trump?
A: Get him out. He’s a disgrace to humanity because his rhetoric is hateful. Since he’s been in office there has been a rise in hate crimes against minority groups like African Americans and LGBT.
Q: Do you think our government is focused on the right things?
A: Heck no. They’re focused on money, profit, oppression and xenophobia.
Q: What should the government be focused on?
A: The welfare of the people. Jobs, job security, eliminating homelessness, better maturity leave, the kids in foster care and the list goes on.
Mary Pollard, 65
Marysville
Q: What do you think of the impeachment inquiry on President Trump?
A: It’s good to check up on everyone even the president/ these days you just don’t know.
Q: Do you think our government is focused on the right things?
A: No. There’s so many homeless and poor. But everything going on in the world is biblical. These are the signs. People just need to talk to God.
Q: What should the government be focused on?
A: The way the whole world is going. Not just America but the state of the entire world.