Tax season is upon us and here’s what Yuba-Sutter locals who were out and about said about their filings. 

Jerry Gonzales, 60,

Yuba City: 

Q: Are you expecting a tax refund this year? When did you file and what do you plan to do with it? 

A: I’m expecting a return this year. I’ll probably just buy miscellaneous things around the house. 

Q: Do you look forward to tax time every year? Why or why not? 

A: Not every year. This year it’s something extra but I don’t always get a return.  

Q: How do you normally file? 

A: My daughter does it and I also have a friend. (Tax preparers) are so expensive. 

Zena Ibarra, 25, Marysville:

Q: Are you expecting a tax refund this year? When did you file and what do you plan to do with it

A: I filed about two weeks ago and I’m expecting a refund. I plan on getting clothes for me and my family. Maybe pay more on my car and go out to a nice restaurant.

