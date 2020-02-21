Tax season is upon us and here’s what Yuba-Sutter locals who were out and about said about their filings.
Jerry Gonzales, 60,
Yuba City:
Q: Are you expecting a tax refund this year? When did you file and what do you plan to do with it?
A: I’m expecting a return this year. I’ll probably just buy miscellaneous things around the house.
Q: Do you look forward to tax time every year? Why or why not?
A: Not every year. This year it’s something extra but I don’t always get a return.
Q: How do you normally file?
A: My daughter does it and I also have a friend. (Tax preparers) are so expensive.
Zena Ibarra, 25, Marysville:
Q: Are you expecting a tax refund this year? When did you file and what do you plan to do with it
A: I filed about two weeks ago and I’m expecting a refund. I plan on getting clothes for me and my family. Maybe pay more on my car and go out to a nice restaurant.