Housing looms as one of the big issues for the Yuba-Sutter area – the lack of affordable housing, rising rents. Here’s what locals had to say about the area’s housing market.
Pat Dyas, 73, Linda
Q: How would you describe the housing market in Yuba-Sutter?
A: I live in a rural area and I see a lot of properties turning over.
Q: Do you feel comfortable with the cost of housing?
A: I haven’t been in the market for 15 years. I don’t know if it’s coincidence or what but there’s definitely a turn over.
Q: What can be done to change this?
A: I travel to San Francisco a lot so I always hear about the cost. People talk about the cost here too but there’s still a lot of new traffic and businesses so it’s more affordable than other places.
Hilda Curry, 72, Yuba-Sutter
Q: How would you describe the housing market in Yuba-Sutter?
A: I’ve heard that people are trying to move here because other places are too expensive and they can’t make a living to keep up. A lot of people were also displaced from the fires. There’s a bigger demand and people think they can make money off of that. People are becoming insensitive.
Q: Do you feel comfortable with the cost of housing?
A: I haven’t been in the market but it’s unfair to a lot of people.
Q: What can be done to change this?
A: There’s a saying, where there’s a will, there’s a way, if people would just come together.