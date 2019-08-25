Ellis Lake has been the topic of many discussions lately. Community members said they think the area has potential to be great, but some things need to change. Here’s the final part of what local residents had to say about it what can be done to make Ellis Lake better.
Peggy Schnes, 58, Marysville
Q: Do you think Ellis Lake is a valuable asset to Marysville?
A: Yes. It serves so many purposes.
Q: What do you think are the lake’s biggest issues?
A: The water. I wouldn’t eat anything that came out of that lake.
Q: What do you think can be done to make Ellis Lake better?
A: Clean it. I liked when they used to have the waterfall going. It should also have restrooms.
Paul Hurtado, 47, Marysville
Q: Do you think Ellis Lake is a valuable asset to Marysville?
A: Yes. There’s nothing else to do here. I come everyday to fish or kick back.
Q: What do you think are the lake’s biggest issues?
A: No one takes the time to care for it. There’s volunteers but that’s not enough. The lake is all we have.
Q: What do you think can be done to make Ellis Lake better?
A: They should clean it and bring back paddle boats and entertainment for the kids.