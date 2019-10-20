We asked people about current political affairs.
Here’s what they had to say:
Randy Dorn, 33,
Yuba City
Q: What do you think of the impeachment inquiry against President Trump?
A: It’s over due. He’s only the president because, as sad as it is, the world wasn’t ready for a woman president.
Q: Do you think the government is focused on the right things?
A: The government is distracting us from what’s really important. This is the age of social media but our president shouldn’t be so in to it. Focus on what’s important and not responding to irrelevant tweets.
Q: What do you think the government should be focused on?
A: The president’s job is to make us feel secure but he’s like a child. Get back to the basics. Equality and justice for everybody. Being kind to others. That’s a start.
Sabrina Ritter, 31,
Yuba City
Q: What do you think of the impeachment inquiry of President Trump?
A: I’m actually over all (of) the politics with him. I think there’s a lot of smoke screens that go up in situations like this. I don’t know if he guilty. I don’t live in his day to day but his character has been questioned. It’ll be interesting to see what comes out of it.
Q: Do you think the government is focused on the right things?
A: think there are politicians who really want what’s best for the United States but we don’t get to see that side because of all the bad that’s advertised. The bad always gets the attention.
Q: What should the government be focused on?
A: They should be more focused on the criminals in our communities and sex trafficking. It’s a sensitive topic but it’s a rising issue. Our streets aren’t safe like they used to be.